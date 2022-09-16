Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ARTLW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

