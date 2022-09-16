Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.63

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.63 and traded as high as $32.70. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 25,449 shares trading hands.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.