Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 14,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,996. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

