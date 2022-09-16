Argus Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $430.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $370.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.46.

NYSE MCK opened at $341.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.33. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

