Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $646,704.95 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:APTV traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.28. 2,808,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

