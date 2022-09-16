Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

