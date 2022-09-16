Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 729 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.41. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.