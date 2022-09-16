Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 101,173 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,173 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 151,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 275,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PGF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,459. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.