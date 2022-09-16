Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

