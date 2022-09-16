Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APPN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Appian in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $47.31 on Monday. Appian has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.