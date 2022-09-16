Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,484,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,877,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,275,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 135,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 281,093 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.82. 11,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.