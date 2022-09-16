Apella Capital LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,582. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

