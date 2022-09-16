Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 146,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

