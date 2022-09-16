Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

