Apella Capital LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after buying an additional 728,928 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,749,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,984,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 453,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,127,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 2,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.