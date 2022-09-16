Apella Capital LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.02. 11,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

