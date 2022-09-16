Apella Capital LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 7,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.72.

