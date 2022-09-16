Apella Capital LLC Has $25.84 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,019. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

