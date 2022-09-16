Apella Capital LLC Has $17.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

