Apella Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 408,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.