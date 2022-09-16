ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $241.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 258,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

