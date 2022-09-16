Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,920,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 28,975,082 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $6.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 26th.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 57.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

