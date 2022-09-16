Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Tony O’Neill Purchases 6 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Tony O’Neill acquired 6 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,888 ($34.90) per share, for a total transaction of £173.28 ($209.38).

Anglo American Price Performance

AAL stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,828.50 ($34.18). 2,447,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,150. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,818.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.83 billion and a PE ratio of 570.87.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anglo American Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) price target on Anglo American in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,440 ($41.57).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

