Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32,791 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,791 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 2.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of McKesson worth $87,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Tobam boosted its stake in McKesson by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $343.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,998. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

