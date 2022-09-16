Analyzing Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.89 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products $444.08 million 0.38 $28.85 million $0.79 11.18

Profitability

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products 3.55% 11.77% 7.32%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 331.18%. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.46%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Alterity Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

