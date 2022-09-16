Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BOX (BOX)

BOX (NYSE: BOX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/12/2022 – BOX is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2022 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2022 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/1/2022 – BOX is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2022 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 3,031,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

