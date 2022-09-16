Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.61.
Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ADI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 11,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.