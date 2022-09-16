Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.61.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 11,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.