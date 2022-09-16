Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.60. Amyris shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 87,236 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Amyris Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 359,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 98,549 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

