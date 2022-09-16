Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 33.1% in August

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 3,399 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $22,230,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amtech Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,296. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

