Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 356,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3 %

APH stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

