Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 62476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$108.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.