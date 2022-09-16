American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.48. 34,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average of $253.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $298.00.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

