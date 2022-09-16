American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 3.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

