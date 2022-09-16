American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Sells C$19,600.00 in Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) Director Andris Kikauka sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$19,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,500 shares in the company, valued at C$368,235.
American Manganese Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AMY stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$109.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. American Manganese Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.29.
About American Manganese
Featured Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.