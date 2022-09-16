American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Sells C$19,600.00 in Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) Director Andris Kikauka sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$19,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,500 shares in the company, valued at C$368,235.

American Manganese Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMY stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$109.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. American Manganese Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.29.

About American Manganese

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

