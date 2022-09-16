American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 131,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,131. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $135,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

