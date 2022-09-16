American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.77

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 3783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 172,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,103 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

