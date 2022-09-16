Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. Ameren has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

