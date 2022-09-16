Ambire AdEx (ADX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.67 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $22.70 million and $3.67 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.62 or 0.22939696 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00104206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00841686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,534 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.