Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.96

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 689915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Altus Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altus Midstream by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

