Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 88,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,579. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

