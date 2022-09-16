Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.13

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.13 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 10777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. abrdn plc raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 212,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

