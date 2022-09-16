Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $93.30

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
