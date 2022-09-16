Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $93.30

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.