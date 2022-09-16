Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 558,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 173.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 9,008.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth about $447,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

