Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Allakos Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Allakos stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allakos (ALLK)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.