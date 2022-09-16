Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 22,553,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 23,595,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £28.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.69.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

