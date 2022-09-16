Alchemist (MIST) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $271,049.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00012410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005481 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

