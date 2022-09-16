Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 139,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,715,862 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.11.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.