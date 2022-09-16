Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,168. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

