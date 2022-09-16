Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.86

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 65603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aimia from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 21.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.60.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

