AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AGNCP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. 61,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,708. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
