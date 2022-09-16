ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGESY. ING Group began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.93.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of AGESY opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.